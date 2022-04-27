United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $195.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $218.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s previous close.

UPS has been the topic of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $262.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $177.13 and a 52 week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

