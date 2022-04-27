United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $217.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $249.00 to $217.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UPS. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.21.

UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.06.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

