United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $220.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Stephens from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UPS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.48.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 1-year low of $177.13 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

