United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target Cut to $226.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $263.00 to $226.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 23.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.11.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service has a 12-month low of $177.13 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.67 and a 200-day moving average of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 56.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

