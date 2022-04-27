United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Susquehanna

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Susquehanna from $218.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.86.

UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $177.13 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $159.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 96.17%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,484,343,000 after buying an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10,746.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 1,245,873 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $677,704,000 after buying an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,775,000 after buying an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

