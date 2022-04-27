United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) PT Lowered to $200.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $248.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

NYSE UPS opened at $183.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $177.13 and a 52-week high of $233.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,291,631.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total transaction of $839,296.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,558 shares of company stock worth $6,491,514 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

