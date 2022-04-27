United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.
United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.
United Security Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.
