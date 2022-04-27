United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ UBFO opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $136.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.76.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 420,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Security Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,572,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in United Security Bancshares by 39.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.16% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

