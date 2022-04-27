Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
UTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America upgraded Unitil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.
NYSE UTL opened at $51.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Unitil has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $59.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $821.30 million, a PE ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Unitil by 9,793.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unitil by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Unitil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.