Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $149.00 to $130.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.73% from the stock’s current price.

UHS has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $172.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.15.

UHS stock opened at $125.32 on Wednesday. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.28 and its 200-day moving average is $134.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

