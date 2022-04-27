Universal Technical Institute (UTI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute has set its Q1 guidance at $0.25 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.50 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 27.11%. On average, analysts expect Universal Technical Institute to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $9.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91. The company has a market capitalization of $327.39 million, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

UTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Technical Institute has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.45.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 1,793.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 756,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 716,486 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 839.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 520,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 465,034 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 229,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 93,375 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Universal Technical Institute by 136.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 86,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 50,037 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. The company provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians. It also offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

