UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

UOL Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UOLGY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 1,450.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

UOL Group stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.35. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. UOL Group has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

Get UOL Group alerts:

About UOL Group (Get Rating)

UOL Group Limited primarily engages in the property development and investment, and hotel businesses. Its property development projects include residential units, office towers and shopping malls, and hotels and serviced suites. The company also owns and/or manages approximately 30 hotels, resorts, and services suites under the Pan Pacific, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL names in Asia, Oceania, and North America with approximately 10,000 rooms in its portfolio.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UOL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UOL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.