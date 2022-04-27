Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Upland Software Inc. is a provider of cloud-based Enterprise Work Management software that helps organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It provides services to teams in Information Technology (IT), marketing, finance, professional services and process excellences. The Company’s services include Professional Services, Education and Training and Global Support. Upland Software, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Upland Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Upland Software from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,293. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.95. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $444.89 million, a PE ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter valued at $50,430,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Upland Software by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,105,702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,781 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Upland Software by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,991,000 after purchasing an additional 83,326 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Upland Software by 9,888.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 729,160 shares during the period. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

