Upland Software (UPLD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Upland Software has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Upland Software to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UPLD stock opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,825,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 16,914 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,857,864 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,330,000 after purchasing an additional 29,555 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 378,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,797,000 after purchasing an additional 52,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Upland Software from $58.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Upland Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Upland Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Upland Software from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Upland Software from $44.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

