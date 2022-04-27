Urban Edge Properties Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on UE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $18.98 on Wednesday. Urban Edge Properties has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.72.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $128.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Urban Edge Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

