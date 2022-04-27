urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “urban-gro Inc. is a horticulture company which engineers and designs commercial Controlled Environment Agriculture facilities and integrates complex environmental equipment systems into high-performance facilities. urban-gro Inc. is based in LAFAYETTE, Colo. “

UGRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of urban-gro in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:UGRO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.39. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,013. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $17.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.41 million, a P/E ratio of -49.33 and a beta of 1.12.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). urban-gro had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that urban-gro will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 24,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro in the third quarter valued at $171,000. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $1,571,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of urban-gro by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 154,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 32,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.35% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

