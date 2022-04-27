UroGen Pharma (URGN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ: URGN):

4/27/2022 – UroGen Pharma is now covered by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – UroGen Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

4/13/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

4/6/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/31/2022 – UroGen Pharma was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/23/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

3/22/2022 – UroGen Pharma had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $10.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – UroGen Pharma had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $26.00.

3/3/2022 – UroGen Pharma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing urological pathologies with a focus on uro-oncology. The company’s product candidates include MitoGel and VesiGel which are in clinical trial stage. Its platform technologies include: RTGel and Immunotherapy. UroGen Pharma Ltd. is based in Ra’anana, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ URGN traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.52. The company had a trading volume of 9,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,144. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.61 and a 52 week high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $157.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.30.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.09). UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 256.66% and a negative net margin of 230.67%. The company had revenue of $16.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett sold 8,195 shares of UroGen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $62,118.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,314 shares of company stock valued at $78,180. 12.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of URGN. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UroGen Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 78.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 333,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 146,979 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 15,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in UroGen Pharma by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 36,456 shares during the period.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization novel solutions for specialty cancers and urothelial diseases. It offers RTGel, a polymeric biocompatible and reverse thermal gelation hydrogel to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs; and Jelmyto for pyelocalyceal solution.

