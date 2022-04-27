US Capital Advisors Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.16. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.06. The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion for the quarter.

TRP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.50.

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$70.52 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a one year low of C$57.71 and a one year high of C$74.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$70.53 and a 200-day moving average of C$65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.34, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of C$69.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.91.

In related news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.00, for a total value of C$563,939.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,360 shares in the company, valued at C$426,120. Also, Senior Officer Joel E. Hunter sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$66.47, for a total transaction of C$1,348,158.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,660 shares in the company, valued at C$575,636.26. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,411 shares of company stock worth $443,372 and sold 128,831 shares worth $8,895,866.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 187.10%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

