US Capital Advisors Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mplx in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Mplx’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS.

Get Mplx alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.45. Mplx has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 25.66% and a net margin of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Mplx by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mplx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,500.

About Mplx (Get Rating)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.