US Capital Advisors Comments on DCP Midstream, LP’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DCP Midstream in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for DCP Midstream’s FY2024 earnings at $3.86 EPS.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 3.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DCP Midstream in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of DCP stock opened at $34.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 3.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.39 and a 200-day moving average of $30.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. DCP Midstream has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $39.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 98.11%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.95% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

