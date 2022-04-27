US Capital Advisors Comments on Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors reduced their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.38. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $6.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.58 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $24.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.76 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $127.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.58.

FANG opened at $125.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.07 and its 200 day moving average is $121.95. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 312,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,558,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,656 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 335,611 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,773,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 47,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 118,139 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $840,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,226.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,101,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

