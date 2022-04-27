US Capital Advisors Comments on EQT Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of EQT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.37 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.08 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EQT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

NYSE EQT opened at $38.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.94. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of -8.93, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.17. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. EQT’s payout ratio is -11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 3.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 32.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in EQT in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EQT by 45.7% in the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 59,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

