US Capital Advisors Comments on Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MMP)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker forecasts that the pipeline company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $4.59 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $50.26 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.11 and its 200-day moving average is $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $809.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.93 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.54% and a return on equity of 49.54%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after purchasing an additional 657,431 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,845,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $271,447,000 after purchasing an additional 38,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,790,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $263,939,000 after purchasing an additional 282,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,450,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $113,824,000 after purchasing an additional 238,579 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

