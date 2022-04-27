US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG)

Archaea Energy Inc. (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors dropped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Archaea Energy in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Archaea Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.05 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LFG. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archaea Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archaea Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

LFG stock opened at $21.15 on Wednesday. Archaea Energy has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $23.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.03.

In other Archaea Energy news, Director Renewable Energy Systems Aria sold 14,942,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $254,622,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archaea Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Archaea Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Archaea Energy by 2,693.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.20% of the company’s stock.

Archaea Energy Inc operates as a renewable natural gas (RNG) and renewable electricity producer in the United States. It owns and operates a diversified portfolio of 23 landfill gas recovery and processing projects across 12 states, including 13 projects that collectively generate approximately 177.3 MW of electric capacity and 10 projects that have capacity to produce approximately 27,480 million of British thermal units per day of pipeline-quality RNG.

