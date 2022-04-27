US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $9.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $6.88. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q3 2022 earnings at $9.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $8.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $8.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $7.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $31.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. TD Securities lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $236.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.15.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $228.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.55, for a total value of $1,739,139.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total value of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,502 shares of company stock valued at $24,082,861. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,501 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,138,000 after acquiring an additional 12,698 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 343.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 24,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

