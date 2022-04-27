US Capital Advisors Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marathon Oil in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.03 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.94.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.76.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $7,059,640.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.