US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuStar Energy in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $417.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.25 million. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 63.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

NS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of NS stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $20.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 2.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -161.62%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NS. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 442,571 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,234,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,371,000 after purchasing an additional 374,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,905,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,401,000 after purchasing an additional 189,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $13,398,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

