US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Essential Utilities in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of WTRG stock opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Essential Utilities has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.71.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $535.69 million during the quarter. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.