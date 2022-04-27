US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Energy Transfer LP’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a report issued on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

Shares of ET opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $7.96 and a 1-year high of $12.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 36.84%.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

