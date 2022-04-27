US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.10.

KMI opened at $18.44 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a PEG ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 7.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 328,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after acquiring an additional 23,580 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 149,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,536 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 42,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,982,088.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,833,202 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 240.01%.

About Kinder Morgan (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.