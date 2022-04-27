US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Kinetik Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Kinetik in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker expects that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. US Capital Advisors has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinetik’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Get Kinetik alerts:

KNTK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Kinetik in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $68.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 3.28. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $57.08 and a 52 week high of $91.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is 116.96%.

In other Kinetik news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $232,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinetik Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.