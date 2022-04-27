US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Short Interest Update

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 2,866.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

UCLE stock traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,081. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. US Nuclear has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.38.

US Nuclear Company Profile

US Nuclear Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and selling radiation detection and measuring equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Optron and Overhoff. The company offers radiation water monitors that allow the detection of radioactive materials in drinking water, ground water, rainfall, rivers, and lakes; alpha, beta, gamma, and tritium monitors; DroneRAD aerial radiation detection; air and water monitors; and nano-second X-ray monitors.

