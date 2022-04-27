USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on USNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.33.

USNA traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.52. 69,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,238. USANA Health Sciences has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.07.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.27). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total value of $297,038.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 488.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

