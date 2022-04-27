USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.

USNA stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $107.85.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

