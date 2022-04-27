USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share.
USNA stock traded down $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.25. 156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. USANA Health Sciences has a twelve month low of $75.52 and a twelve month high of $107.85.
In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $27,961.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently commented on USNA shares. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.
About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)
USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.
