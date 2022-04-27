USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $272.87 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $267.32 million.USANA Health Sciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.000-$5.700 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on USNA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of USANA Health Sciences from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

NYSE USNA traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.52. 69,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,238. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07. USANA Health Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences ( NYSE:USNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 28.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $106,099.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Foukas sold 3,303 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.93, for a total transaction of $297,038.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock valued at $600,825. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $12,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 219.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 46,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,674,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 35,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About USANA Health Sciences (Get Rating)

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.