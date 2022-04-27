USD Partners (USDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect USD Partners to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

USD Partners (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 million. USD Partners had a return on equity of 133.13% and a net margin of 17.57%. On average, analysts expect USD Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USDP stock opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $169.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.80. USD Partners has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $8.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.123 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in USDP. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of USD Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in USD Partners in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 127,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 11,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 3.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 425,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in USD Partners by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. 11.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised USD Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised USD Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on USD Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

