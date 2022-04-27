Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Valens from C$5.25 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Valens from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Valens from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Valens alerts:

NASDAQ:VLNS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.09. 134,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,766. Valens has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Valens during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valens in the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc develops, manufactures, and sells cannabinoid-based products in Canada and internationally. It produces dried cannabis and hemp biomass products. The company also provides a range of products, including tinctures, two-piece caps, soft gels, oral sprays, and vape pens, as well as beverages, concentrates, topicals, edibles, natural health, and other products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valens (VLNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.