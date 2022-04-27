Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.71 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) EPS.
NYSE VLO traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.41. The stock had a trading volume of 21,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,045. Valero Energy has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $111.52. The company has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.08.
Valero Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.
