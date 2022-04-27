Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.98% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.21.

Shares of Valero Energy stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.47. 65,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,435,045. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $111.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

