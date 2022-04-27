Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the stock’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.08.

VLO stock opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.69. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 30.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 151,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,694,000 after buying an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 176,744 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,473,000 after buying an additional 18,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

