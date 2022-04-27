Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Barclays from $114.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.54.

VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $111.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.73) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peak Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 133,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,019,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,945,000 after purchasing an additional 33,533 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 478.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 816,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,619,000 after purchasing an additional 675,316 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the third quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 73,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,387 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

