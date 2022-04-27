Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $95.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.46.

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $111.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.71. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

