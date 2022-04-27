Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Raised to $120.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.54.

NYSE VLO opened at $105.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.99. Valero Energy has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $111.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.69.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 9.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 22.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,137,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $115,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

