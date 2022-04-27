Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $293.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.51% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Valmont’s adjusted earnings and sales for the first quarter of 2022 beat their respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company is enhancing productivity and the overall cost structure through restructuring actions. Cost-savings stemming from restructuring actions are expected to support operating income. The Agriculture unit is also witnessing strong sales. The momentum in agriculture is likely to continue moving ahead. The Infrastructure segment is witnessing sales volume growth and favorable pricing and demand in the wireless communications market. Investments by carriers to support infrastructure buildup are expected to drive demand in wireless communications. The company is also experiencing accelerating growth in its solar business. Valmont is also pursuing acquisitions to boost growth.”

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valmont Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

VMI stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.87. 430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.25. Valmont Industries has a one year low of $203.30 and a one year high of $277.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.52.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $980.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.07 million. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Valmont Industries news, SVP Thomas Mitchell Parnell sold 761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.73, for a total transaction of $199,937.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 26.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 855,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,117,000 after acquiring an additional 178,672 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 817,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,666,000 after buying an additional 16,205 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 795,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,160,000 after buying an additional 67,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 589,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,935,000 after buying an additional 15,501 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,084,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valmont Industries (Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valmont Industries (VMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.