Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VNDA. TheStreet lowered Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $570.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.68. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $68.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.90 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 12.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total value of $38,862.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy Williams sold 12,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $133,745.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,015 shares of company stock worth $334,662 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 99.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.