Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Short Interest Update

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the March 31st total of 897,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 335,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 61,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. Paladin Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 438.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000.

VIGI traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $74.81. 17,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,137. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.29. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $73.34 and a one year high of $93.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

