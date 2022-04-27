Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Short Interest Down 93.1% in April

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $188.22. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,623. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.91. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $184.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.556 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th.

