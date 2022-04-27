Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 1,160.0% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:VTC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.83. 34,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,601. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $93.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

