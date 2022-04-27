Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 406.3% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.11. 3 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,196. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $71.56 and a twelve month high of $81.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.