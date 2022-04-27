VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VaporBrands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VAPR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,800 shares, an increase of 11,060.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,705,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VAPR stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 443,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,192. VaporBrands International has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01.

VaporBrands International Company Profile

VaporBrands International Inc operates as a distributor of specialty CBD oil products. The company is based in Spring Hill, Florida.

