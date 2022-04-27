Vapotherm (VAPO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Vapotherm has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $22.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 52.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vapotherm to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vapotherm stock opened at $5.03 on Wednesday. Vapotherm has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $31.87. The company has a market cap of $131.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.19 and a beta of -1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VAPO shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $37.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Vapotherm from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Vapotherm from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vapotherm presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Vapotherm by 362.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vapotherm by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vapotherm by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

